Biden Floods Small Wisconsin Town with 1,000 Migrants

President Joe Biden’s migration has flooded almost 1,000 poor Latino migrants into the poor college town of Whitewater, Wisconsin, according to a plea by the city’s police department.

“Their arrival has put great strains on our existing resources, ” says the letter to Biden by the city manager and police chief of the 15,000-person city:

Communicating with an immigrant population that generally speaks only Spanish has been a challenge we’ve worked to overcome by the use of costly translation software. We have found approximately three times the number of unlicensed drivers on our roadways compared to previous years. This occupies much of their time and takes away from our ability to serve in other aspects.



Our officers have also seen first-hand the terrible living conditions that many migrants are living in. We’ve seen a family living in a 10’x10’ shed in -10-degree temperatures. We’ve seen many over-occupied apartments that create non-familial living situations, which unfortunately has led to a number of situations involving juvenile victims of sexual assault.



We’ve also encountered a significant trust barrier between the immigrant population and law enforcement. In many cases this has led to individuals providing false documents and misleading our staff, which further increases our time involved in investigating cases. Finally, our law enforcement staff have responded to a number of serious crimes linked to immigrants in some manner including the death of an infant child, multiple sexual assaults, and a kidnapping.

“Our [police] department averaged 2,437 self-initiated traffic stops annually from 2010–2021 … in 2023, we are on pace for 1,246 [traffic stops],” said the letter, which is signed by police chief Daniel Meyer and city manager John Weidl.

