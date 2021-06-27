NY Post

President Biden has mandated workplace race-based diversity training programs in all federal agencies — controversial courses that were previously banned as divisive by former President Trump. In an executive order issued Friday, Biden directed all federal agencies to school their employees on “systemic and institutional racism” and “implicit and unconscious bias” — buzzwords associated with critical race theory, whose proponents see racism as the foundation of American society. “These types of trainings equip public servants to best serve the American public, and the many diverse communities that make American strong,” the White House claimed in a Friday evening statement. President Trump nixed such training programs in September, declaring them to be “divisive, un-American propaganda.”

