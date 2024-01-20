Biden finally admits southern border ISN’T secure despite Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas insisting it was

Joe Biden on Friday admitted that the U.S.-Mexico border is not secure – despite his Homeland Security Secretary insisting it was – and demanded Congress act to prevent further influxes.

The president was asked by a White House reporter if the border was secure, and replied, according to The New York Post: ‘No, it’s not.’

In March 2021, Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC News: ‘The border is closed. The border is secure.’

The president’s disavowal of his Homeland Security Secretary appeared to be in response to polls showing voters are increasingly troubled by his administration’s handling of the border. With the election now less than a year away, his approval rating on handling immigration has reached an all-time low.

Biden on Friday attempted to shift the blame, and said that he had asked Congress to approve his plan for dealing with the border, but had been thwarted.

