Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.

This is no time to stand aside, he declared. “The silence is complicity.”

After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation’s system of governance is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election challenges and the violence Biden said they inspire.

The president, who has been focused on drawing an economic contrast between Democrats and the GOP, shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — calling them a minority but “driving force” of the Republican Party.

Pointing in particular to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, he said that Trump’s persistent claims about a stolen 2020 election have “fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years.”

