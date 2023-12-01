Biden faces embarrassment over $6billion Iran hostage deal as Republicans AND Democrats vote to permanently freeze funds

President Biden is facing a humiliating foreign policy setback as $6 billion he used to leverage the release of five imprisoned Americans from Iran could be frozen. Lawmakers including members of Biden’s own party voted on Thursday to approve a bill that would permanently freeze the funds, which were unfrozen by the White House in September as part of a controversial deal.

The bill, named the No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act, passed in a 307 to 119 vote – which was approved by almost every Republican and 90 Democrats.The legislation would prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from accessing the funds via sanctions, and now heads to the Senate. It comes as Republicans have heaped pressure on the White House to U-turn on unfreezing the $6 billion in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks, with Iran a principal supporter of the terrorist group.

READ MORE