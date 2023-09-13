Biden faces a moment of peril as UAW threatens broad strike

President Biden has simultaneously called himself the “most pro-union president in history” and the most effective environmental champion to occupy the Oval Office. As he stakes his reelection bid on his handling of the economy, those at times conflicting priorities are being challenged by a looming autoworker strike with outsize political ramifications.

The White House has been monitoring closely as Detroit’s big automakers and the United Auto Workers engage in acrimonious negotiations, with the laborers threatening to strike if an agreement is not reached before their current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. A full or partial strike could send shock waves through the economy while also calling into question’s Biden’s pledge to create a “win-win” transition to a clean-energy future.

While the president is not a direct party to the negotiations, the latest labor dispute is shaping up to be one of the most politically precarious of his term. With the key presidential battleground state of Michigan likely to be the most impacted by a work stoppage, Biden’s allies are hoping to avoid a strike while also pursuing an elusive endorsement from the UAW.

