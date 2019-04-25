THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

With former Vice President Joe Biden entering the 2020 fray on Thursday, the Democratic field contesting the right to challenge President Trump for the White House next year will be a record 20.

Hundreds file each cycle, but only a sliver receive sustained media attention, raise significant amounts of money and are included in televised debates.

For the 2020 Democratic presidential nod, 20 people can be listed as viable contenders, a Washington Examiner analysis found. That included not only fundraising and poll results, but whether television networks have devoted airtime for coverage.

So, spiritual guru Marianne Williamson makes the grade, since CNN recently broadcast an hourlong segment of a town hall-style show with her. Same with entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who has never held elected office. Even former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska counts. Gravel was once a serious player in national politics, having gained noteriety — critics say infamy — for reading portions of the Pentagon Papers, about the origins of the Vietnam War, into the public record.

Mirimar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam is struggling for media attention and has shaky finances that prevented him from paying campaign staff but is included in most lists of candidates.

In the 1972 race, more than a dozen Democrats ran to take down Republican President Richard Nixon. That honor — or dishonor, considering he lost 49 states — went to Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota.