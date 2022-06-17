BREITBART:

Gas prices are “unsustainable,” but there is no “quick fix,” Biden’s Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said this week.

“I mean, I think the prices are unsustainable for many people right now. I mean everyday citizens who are on fixed incomes, paying huge amounts of money that they had not anticipated or budgeted for just to get to work,” Granholm said during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

“It is unsustainable for many and unfortunately, there’s not a quick fix. However, your point about also accelerating our progress toward clean energy is very, very important,” she added, suggesting that the current situation poses an opportunity to advance the Biden administration’s green initiatives.

On that same front, National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy recently suggested that Big Tech should step in and censor individuals who oppose President Biden’s climate change agenda.

By subscribing, you agree to our terms of use & privacy policy. You will receive email marketing messages from Breitbart News Network to the email you provide. You may unsubscribe at any time.

READ MORE