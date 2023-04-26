Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testified today that she supports requiring the U.S. military to adapt all-electric vehicles by 2023.

Senator Joni Ernst asks, “Do you support support the military adopting that EV fleet by 2030?”

Granholm, ” I do. And I think we can get there as well.”

Granholm seems to prioritize everyone’s interests over those of the American people. She bends over backwards to defend China, praising them for green energy investments, despite their terrible record on emissions. She also claimed that America doesn’t have the moral authority to criticize China, despite their known human rights abuses.

She laughed about banning gas stoves.

At the SXSW festival in March, Granholm shouted about climate change in a desperate attempt to get more people to pay attention to her speech. “It is an existential threat! Do you care about climate change?!” Granholm shouted.

