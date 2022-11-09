On the heels of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Joe Biden delivered a dull speech to the American people and took a couple of pre-selected questions from the press.

When a reporter asked Biden if Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter “is a threat to U.S. national security” and whether he should be investigated for going into business “with the Saudis.”

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” he answered. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that, I’m suggesting that at worst it being looked at. That’s all I’ll say. There’s a lot of ways… umm, alright.”

Despite the United States government trusting Musk enough to hire him as a top contractor, Biden all but admitted the purchase of Twitter may present a thorn in the side of the establishment as they try to retain control of the flow of information.

Another reporter asked Biden what he will do differently in the last two years of his term in order to change the public’s poor outlook on the direction of the country.

In a worrying response, Biden said, “Nothing!”

