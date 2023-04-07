As a result of Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies, there are now coordinated efforts to weaken the global reliance on the U.S. dollar and macroeconomic crisis.

Reports have surfaced that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had expressed indifference toward Joe Biden.

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly told his associates that Riyadh is no longer interested in pleasing the United States.

The Crown Prince said he didn’t care if Biden misunderstood him and that the United States should focus on its own interests, Cryptopolitan reported.

The outlet added, “This is not the first time that Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has taken a strong stance against the US. In fact, he has made it clear that Saudi Arabia does not have the right to lecture the US, and the same goes the other way. With deteriorating relations between Saudi Arabia and the Biden Administration, the Prince’s comments do not come as a surprise.”

