Report: Disinformation Governance Board ‘Paused,’ Nina Jankowicz Resigns

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly pausing the Disinformation Governance Board three weeks after its creation was challenged by Republicans. The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz reports that the DHS decided to shut down the board on Monday and that its leader Nina Jankowicz had drafted a resignation letter in response to their decision. The DHS has offered Jankowicz the chance to stay in the department, defending her in a statement to the Washington Post. Lorenz later reported on Wednesday that Jankowicz had officially resigned.

SCOOP: Just 3 weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being "paused" and intra-departmental DHS working groups focused on disinformation have been suspended.



Nina Jankowicz is considering leaving. Read my full story: https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

The Biden Administration is now trying to paint Jankowicz as a victim after journalists questioned her role citing a host of questionable positions on freedom of speech and government censorship as well as cringeworthy Tik-Tok videos. “Nina Jankowicz has been subjected to unjustified and vile personal attacks and physical threats,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “These smears leveled by bad-faith, right-wing actors against a deeply qualified expert and against efforts to better combat human smuggling and domestic terrorism are disgusting,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. Jankowicz was told by DHS officials to stay silent about her role in the department after she tried to defend a statement she made on Twitter about Hunter Biden.

