The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Gal Luft, a whistleblower in the Biden family scandals, for failing to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) — but has never indicted Hunter Biden for the same.

Luft, as Breitbart News reported, is on the run abroad from charges of arms trafficking, which he denies. He says he met with the FBI about corruption involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter, but it never followed up.

Breitbart News noted that Luft is currently sought by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee as a potential witness:

As a fugitive, Luft alleges his testimony to the committee would show the Biden family received money from CEFC China Energy Co, an entity linked to the CCP. He also claims the Bidens had a mole inside the FBI who shared information to the benefit of the family business.



Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, said he gave the incriminating evidence of Biden family wrongdoing to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 secret meeting. But U.S. authorities covered up the meeting, he alleged.

Luft spoke to the New York Post last week about his claims; he was indicted just days later.

