Mayorkas says Biden administration opposes the wall because people crossing illegally is “one of our proudest traditions” pic.twitter.com/d5C7tjhnkH — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 26, 2021

The Democrats keep saying the quiet part out loud. During a Sunday morning interview with far-left Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration opposes the border wall because it’s a “proud tradition” for the United States to let people in illegally through the southern border. “Why did you allow them in the country in the first place? Why didn’t you build – forgive me – a wall? Or a fence, from stopping this flood of people from coming across the dam. It looks like a highway when they cross the Rio Grande,” Wallace asked. The response from Mayorkas was simply mindblowing. “It is the policy of this administration that we do not agree with the building of the wall. The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief, that is actually one of our proudest traditions,” he said. here you have it folks, the Biden administration wants people to keep flooding into our country because they LOVE the “tradition” of illegals crossing!

