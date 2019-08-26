THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Presidential candidate Joe Biden wants voters to know that despite his recent campaign trail gaffes and mistakes, he’s “not going nuts.”

“I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,” Biden, 76, told an audience during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday.

The comment came after the former vice president forgot where he had given another speech just hours before at Dartmouth College.

“I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus,” Biden said.

Biden’s campaign has been consistently plagued by gaffes and odd comments since he announced his third White House run in April.

During that same trip to the Granite State last weekend, Biden told reporters “What’s not to like about Vermont?” mixing up the northern New England neighbors.