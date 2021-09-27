NY Post

The $3.5 trillion spending bill being pushed by President Biden and Congressional Democratic leadership includes a $3 billion “tree equity” outlay for planting saplings and $25 million on “anti-discrimination and bias training” in the healthcare industry — as well as nearly $79 billion for the Internal Revenue Service to step up its enforcement of tax laws. Those are just three of the eye-popping provisions in the spending bill, the final text of which was released Saturday and which is set to be debated and voted on by the House later this week. While the measure has made headlines over its authorization of huge new spending on a broad array of social issues pushed by the left — including social safety net programs, and components of the Green New Deal — a close look at the bill reveals less-discussed measures likely to stir similar controversy. The $3 billion earmarked by the House Agriculture Committee would be doled out to state, local or tribal governments for “tree planting and related activities to increase community tree canopy and associated societal and climate co-benefits, with a priority for projects that increase tree equity.” According to the conservation non-profit American Forests, “tree equity” refers to the idea that there should be “enough trees in specific neighborhoods or municipalities for everyone to experience the health, economic and climate benefits that trees provide.”

