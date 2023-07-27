Biden Democrats and Crypto Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Get Huge Legal Gift from Feds

PJ Media

Sam Bankman-Fried is still the Left’s golden boy. On the same day that UFO coverage and the Hunter Biden plea deal collapse captured the attention of the media, the destroyed and disgraced crypto billionaire convinced Southern District of New York prosecutors to drop a huge charge against him. Democrats to whom the accused Ponzi schemer shoveled millions during the 2022 election cycle were the biggest winners. Before it imploded, the billion-dollar crypto exchange FTX was a triple threat. On one hand, the Adderral-fueled Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his band of sexually promiscuous mates manically shook down Hollywood and other glitterati from their Bahamas base to keep the alleged grift going. When the money came pouring in, they gave Democrat political friends nearly $40 million in campaign donations during the 2022 election cycle. Sam Bankman-Fried was the Democrats’ dream boat donor. They called their giving Effective Altruism. Truer words were never spoken. Being altruistic with the Democrats was effective. SBF’s brother, Gabe, who was the company’s lobbyist, considered using his FTX billions to buy an island to create a fortress where only their newly “genetically enhanced human species” could survive the next man-made apocalypse. PJ Media’s Richard Fernandez writes that the billions would also be used to further his family’s Effective Altruism dreams of creating a place where the enlightened could get away from the hordes when the next apocalypse came. To that end, Gabe Bankman-Fried, who previously worked for a Democrat congressman and Obama-connected digital firm, gave away $360,000 to mostly Democrats and founded the group called Guarding Against Pandemics, a group that reportedly vetted the candidates that received money from the Protect Our Future PAC. SBF’s mom ran her own Silicon Valley political action committee, which gave millions away to Democrats. The New York Times reports that on Wednesday federal prosecutors dropped the campaign finance charge against Bankman-Fried. This charge was the most politically tantalizing, of course. In addition to millions in direct payments to dozens of politicians including Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.) — Boozman a hand in crafting cryptocurrency legislation. In May of 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried was the largest political donor in the U.S.

