Biden DELAYS menthol cigarette ban: President bows to political pressure and yanks move after fierce warnings it would anger black voters

The Biden administration is punting on a final rule for a ban on menthol cigarettes, amid political pushback and warnings the move could anger black voters who have been drifting away from the president in polling.

The administration is expected to announce the rule will be finalized in March. That would be another delay, after an expected August rollout got put off until January.

The FDA announced new standards in 2022 for a menthol cigarette ban, in a move intended to crack down on disease and death from a product originally marketed toward African American smokers.

Among black smokers, 81 per cent opt for menthol cigarettes, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures cited by the Washington Post.

READ MORE