Biden defends Mitch McConnell’s health: ‘It’s part of his recovery’

President Biden defended his GOP rival Mitch McConnell after the Senate leader once again froze up while answering questions from reporters — insisting that the bizarre episode is “part of his recovery” from a recent concussion.

The president said McConnell’s “response” was not unusual when recovering from such an injury, and denied having any concerns about the 81-year-old’s ability to effectively lead the Senate.

“I spoke to Mitch. He’s a friend and I spoke to him today,” Biden said when asked about McConnell’s health at a news conference on FEMA’s response to Hurricane Idalia. “And, you know, he was his old self on the telephone.

“And one of the leading women on my staff, her husband’s a neurosurgeon as well,” he noted. “It’s not at all unusual to have the response that sometimes happens to Mitch when you’ve had a severe concussion — it’s part of his recovery.”

“And so I’m confident he’s going to be back to his old self.”

