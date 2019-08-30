BREITBART:

Joe Biden praised young ‘DACA’ illegal migrants as more American than Americans during a Thursday campaign event in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“We have to find a [amnesty] pathway for dreamers … These kids who come, and they end up doing well. They become American before a lot of Americans become Americans — No, I’m serious, they get in school, they do well, they contribute to the community, they contribute to the country,” he said.

Biden’s praise for illegals was tied up with his view of America as a land of working immigrants — rather than of Americans and their children — and with his sympathy for migrants. For example, he described the Statue of Liberty as an invite to migrants from around the world, saying:

The idea that we are changing the nature of our people by not allowing the notion of [Central American] people seeking asylum. Asylum! What’s that Statue of Liberty about? It’s about asylum! Asylum!