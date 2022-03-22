DAILYMAIL.COM

Biden assessed the state of Russia’s invasion in remarks to the Business roundtable

He said Russia used its hypersonic missile because it was the only way to get through Ukraine’s defenses

Said Ukraine was ‘wreaking havoc’ on Russian armor

He spoke to business execs in Washington

Biden praised businesses who pulled out of Russia

Biden also accused Putin of setting up ‘false flag’ operations by asserting that the U.S. had ‘biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe – simply not true’

Also spoke about inflation and business efforts to back Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘back is against the wall,’ as he said Russia launched a ‘hypersonic missile’ at Ukraine in part due to the strength of Ukrainian defenses. ‘They’re wreaking havoc on on the, on the Russian military, whether it’s their tanks or their helicopters or their aircraft,’ Biden said. He spoke after the Kremlin claimed it used its state-of-the-art military hardware to take out a Ukrainian weapons storage facility. The Pentagon on Monday would not confirm the claim. ‘And if you notice, they’ve just launched their hypersonic missile, because it’s the only thing that they can get through without absolute certainty,’ Biden said. ‘It’s, as you all know, it’s a consequential weapon, but with the same warhead on it as any other launched missile – it doesn’t make that much difference except it’s almost impossible to stop it. There’s a reason they’re using it.’ ‘And now Putin’s back is against the wall. He wasn’t anticipating the extent or strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity, the tactics he may employ,’ Biden said.on and coordination going forward.’

