Biden compares Hamas attack to ‘fifteen 9/11s’: President says US will stand by Israel, urges them not be ‘consumed by rage’ and announces $100M in aid to Gaza and the West Bank in Tel Aviv speech

President Joe Biden warned Israel not to become consumed with rage even as he promised that the U.S. stood with Israelis and their demand for justice after suffering a slaughter equivalent to fifteen 9/11s.

He delivered a speech laden with anger at the end of a day in Tel Aviv meeting Israeli leaders and victims of the Hamas terror attack.

‘We’ve seen it described as Israel’s 9/11,’ said Biden. ‘For a nation the size of Israel it was like fifteen 9/11s.

‘The scale may be different, but I’m sure those horrors have tapped in to sow some kind of primal feeling in Israel just like it did in America: Shock pain, rage … an all-consuming rage.’

The words were part of day’s main message: Biden’s commitment to stand with Israel after 1300 people were murdered by Hamas gunmen.

