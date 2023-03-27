Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Friday the United States needs to work with China and Russia on climate change.

“We have to work with China, we have to work with India,” Kerry said during an interview with Yahoo News on Friday about working with the communist country to combat climate change.

Kerry holds a cabinet-level position in the Biden administration — that did require a Senate confirmation — and has authority over energy and climate policy within the executive branch. The climate envoy sits on the National Security Council and President Joe Biden’s cabinet and has an office housed in the State Department with an estimated annual budget of $13.9 million and 45 personnel.

“We even have to find a way, ultimately, if we can resolve the war in Ukraine, to work with Russia, because Russia is a huge emitter,” Kerry added. “And any one of these countries has an ability — if it doesn’t move to change its energy base — to make it much harder for the rest of the world, if not impossible, to reach the goals we’ve set.”

