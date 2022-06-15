BREITBART:

Big Tech should step in and censor individuals who oppose President Biden’s climate change agenda, National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy told Axios’s Alexi McCammond in an interview last week.

“And so the challenges now that we’re moving from denial to actually just trying to, to disengage the public from understanding the values of solar energy, the values of wind energy, the benefits of clean energy. We have to get tighter, we have to get better at communicating,” McCarthy said during an appearance at Axios’s The Infodemic Age event on Thursday.

Further, McCarthy said Big Tech should step in and “stop allowing” people to spread what the administration considers to be “misinformation” regarding Biden’s climate change agenda.

“And frankly, the tech companies have to stop allowing specific individuals over and over again to spread disinformation. That’s what the fossil fuel companies pay for,” McCarthy asserted.

“That’s what folks who make money out of fossil fuels and don’t make money and don’t care about saving consumers cost. That’s what they do. We have to be smarter than that, and we need the tech companies to really jump in,” she added:

During that same interview, McCarthy claimed that fossil fuel companies and climate change pose “a significant threat to public health.”

“Fossil fuels have actually created significant health challenges on our country, not just climate change, but we’re talking about pollution that’s impacting people’s lives,” she claimed.

