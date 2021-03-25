Red State:
The folks who like to claim they are the “party of science” seem to have a problem with some basic scientific concepts, particularly when it comes to biology. The basic principle that women and men should have equal rights under the law has evolved from that for some Democrats to come to mean men and women are the same thing or there is no difference. That’s just biological and anatomical nonsense.
But listen to Joe Biden, the guy who has his hands on our nuclear codes, a frightening thought.
BIDEN: “There’s not a single thing a man can do that a woman can’t do as well or better. Not a single thing.”
You know, I told my daughters, granddaughters from the time they were old enough to understand what I’m saying, and I mean it, there’s not a single thing that a man can do that a woman can’t do as well or better,” the president said. “Not a single thing.”
“I was among the first senators to ever appoint a woman to the Naval Academy,” he continued, adding that he was “just able to, as president of the United States, appoint two women as four star generals. ”
This of course is nonsense, anti-science and anti-reality. Now, there’s no doubt he’s trying to pander. But if he actually believes this, there’s something seriously wrong with him. There are all manner of physical differences that impact performance from strength to speed. And recognizing that in no way diminishes women one bit. There are plenty of things men can do better and plenty of things women can do better.