The folks who like to claim they are the “party of science” seem to have a problem with some basic scientific concepts, particularly when it comes to biology. The basic principle that women and men should have equal rights under the law has evolved from that for some Democrats to come to mean men and women are the same thing or there is no difference. That’s just biological and anatomical nonsense.

But listen to Joe Biden, the guy who has his hands on our nuclear codes, a frightening thought.

BIDEN: “There’s not a single thing a man can do that a woman can’t do as well or better. Not a single thing.”

You know, I told my daughters, granddaughters from the time they were old enough to understand what I’m saying, and I mean it, there’s not a single thing that a man can do that a woman can’t do as well or better,” the president said. “Not a single thing.” “I was among the first senators to ever appoint a woman to the Naval Academy,” he continued, adding that he was “just able to, as president of the United States, appoint two women as four star generals. ”

This of course is nonsense, anti-science and anti-reality. Now, there’s no doubt he’s trying to pander. But if he actually believes this, there’s something seriously wrong with him. There are all manner of physical differences that impact performance from strength to speed. And recognizing that in no way diminishes women one bit. There are plenty of things men can do better and plenty of things women can do better.

Such patronising bullshit. Women can do plenty of things better than men but there’s no denying biological reality that men are stronger & faster.

How many women want this job?

pic.twitter.com/yNiEstHS7g https://t.co/m8MpSIxhCH — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 24, 2021

Maybe I’m weird, but I just don’t need this patronizing nonsense to feel great about being a woman. I’m so glad there are things men can do that I can’t. I’m also pretty thrilled that I can do things men can’t, like carrying and delivering babies. I don’t want to be like a man. https://t.co/aak3B3G4bA — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 24, 2021

Does that mean he’s resigning? https://t.co/q0GieYbuXY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 25, 2021

