Biden claims he was at Ground Zero day after 9/11 — but his own book puts him in DC

President Biden said Monday that he was at the World Trade Center site in New York City one day after the 9/11 attacks — despite his own autobiography placing him in DC.The 80-year-old president also claimed he saw the fireball caused by the plane that struck the Pentagon in northern Virginia from Washington’s Union Station, when his own book says he merely saw “a brown haze of smoke.”“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building.

And I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Biden told US troops in Anchorage, Alaska, on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.“It looked so devastating because the way you could, from where you could stand. Shanksville, Pa., the Pentagon in Virginia — I spent many 9/11s in those hollow grounds to bear witness and remember those we lost,” he went on.Moments later, the president claimed that he saw the immediate aftermath of American Airlines Flight 77 striking the Pentagon.“The plume of fire that shot up in the sky in Pentagon [sic] — I remember seeing as I got off the Amtrak train on my way to work in the United States Senate,” Biden mused.

