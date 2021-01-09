Haaretz:

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday cited Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and his “Big Lie” propaganda technique when asked if he thinks Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz should resign from Congress over their Electoral College challenge that became the focus of Wednesday’s violence at the Capitol.

“I think the American public has a good clear look at who they are. They’re part of the Big Lie,” Biden said. “Goebbels [said] in the Great Lie, you keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie.”

“Well there was a print that when Dresden was firebombed, there were 2,500 people that were killed. Goebbels said 250,000 were killed and our papers printed that. It’s the Big Lie. It’s one thing for one man to repeat it over again,” Biden said.

“By the way, Trump said that before he ran. ‘If you say it enough, I’m going to convince you. I’ll say it enough. The press is bad the press is bad the press is bad the press is bad.'”

“If he’s the only one saying it, it’s one thing. But the acolytes that follow him are as responsible as he is. It’s not about whether or not they get impeached, it’s about whether or not they can continue to hold power because of the disgust the American people have for their actions,” the president-elect continued. “There are decent people out there who actually believe these lies, because they’ve heard it again and again.”

Hawley harshly reacted to Biden’s comments, calling it “undignified, immature, and intemperate” while urging Biden and Democratic members of Congress to disavow the remarks.

Also slamming Biden’s remarks, Cruz tweeted that “At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing.”

Breitbart: Josh Hawley: ‘Every Democrat Member of Congress Should Be Asked to Disavow’ Biden ‘Disgusting’ Nazi Comparison

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to Joe Biden’s statement comparing him and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels Friday by calling upon Democrat members of Congress to “be asked to disavow” Biden’s “disgusting comments.”

Hawley wrote:

President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.

