Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador challenged President Biden on his “forgetfulness” to help Latin American countries during the North American Leaders’ Summit Monday. He also encouraged him to prioritize fixing the migration crisis affecting the U.S.-Mexico border.

While public comments mostly struck a positive tone, López Obrador pressed Biden over his “abandonment” and “forgetfulness” to help Central American countries.

“This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean,” Lopez Obrador said during a press conference Monday.

López Obrador also said Biden had the “key” to improving life for the region.

“You hold the key in your hand,” the Mexican leader said of the U.S. president.

By Tuesday, López Obrador’s comments were more positive as he commended Biden for not building “even one meter of wall,” a clear reference to Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Still, López Obrador urged Biden to “insist” Congress make more accommodations to allow undocumented Mexican migrants to work in industries where American employers are struggling to hire.

READ MORE