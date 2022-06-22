Gateway Pundit

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on soaring gas prices from his fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium. Biden repeated the same lies in his speech and blamed Vladimir Putin for high gas prices. “Let’s remember how we got here: Putin invaded Ukraine,” said Biden. This is a lie. Gas prices spiked before Putin invaded Ukraine. Even Biden’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday fact-checked Biden’s lies on rising prices. “I promise you I’m doing everything possible, everything possible to bring the price of energy down,” Biden said. Biden celebrated his ‘green’ policies that will take millions of cars off the road. The pain at the pump is by design to usher in the left’s public transit utopia so they can restrict movement. “We’re investing nearly $100 billion in public transit” to “take millions of cars off the road,” he said.

