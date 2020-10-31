The Post Millennial:

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden had to cut his tour of Texas short after his rallies were drawing more people supporting current President Donald Trump than his own supporters.

The Biden campaign has been making a last-ditch sweep through the Lone Star State in an effort to drum up more votes just before the election. It’s unclear whether Biden or Harris was in the campaign bus at that time.

Despite lots of evidence of media bias in their favor, many pundits feel this will be a tightly contested race for the presidency this Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘Funniest thing I’ve ever seen’ …trucks with Trump signs ‘escort’ the Biden-Harris Bus (two videos)

ICYMI: The Biden bus tour canceled the rest of its Texas tour because more Trump supporters showed up than Biden supporters- not harassment. They canceled Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Port Arthur, Houston, Laredo they had 14 stops!!! They got shut out EVERYWHERE!! — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 31, 2020

“This is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Go Texas,” reads the caption to the video.

CBS Austin reported that the Austin event was cancelled after Trump supporters “reportedly harass[ed]” the tour bus.

Texas House Representative Sheryl Cole tweeted that the tour had canceled its Pflugerville stop because “Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits.”

More at The Post Millennial