Aaron Keyak, Jewish Engagement Director at Biden for President, said Friday, “take off your kippah (head covering) and hide your magen david (star of David)” if you fear for your life as a Jew.

NOTE – Keyak is himself Orthodox Jewish

Keyak’s comments follow a major increase in antisemitic incidents.

As reported by Breitbart News, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said “‘none of the people committing’ recent antisemitic attacks ‘were wearing MAGA hats”

Jewish and non-Jewish Twitter users criticized Keyak’s recommendation to hide Jewish identity. One woman replied to Keyak, “I wore my Magen David today. It’s a little on the small side. I need a bigger one. And I do fear for my safety in the ‘current climate.’”

One man asked Keyak, “Should I hide my eyes to avoid being targeted for being Asian?”

Comparing Keyak’s statement to victim-blaming, another Twitter user said, “She was wearing an awfully short skirt….”

Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak had the best rejoinder, encouraging self-defense over fear: “The only thing you should conceal (legally) is your firearm”

Second Amendment protects the First. We are not Europe. https://t.co/DwlXWJ6os7 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 25, 2021

The Biden Administration passed executive orders in support of gun control. Keyak has made several comments online in support of gun control in the past.

Despite receiving backlash from his statement, Keyak doubled down on his position, saying, “It’s important that those who wear kippot (head coverings) don’t feel more pressure to put our lives in unnecessary actual danger.”

In September 2020, Keyak blamed former President Donald Trump for antisemitism in the United States, saying, “We know that Donald Trump’s use of antisemitic tropes has emboldened all those who hate Jews.”

What antisemitic tropes?

Keyak still serves as the Jewish Engagement Director for Joe Biden for president, according to Bluelight Strategies, the company he c0founded.

President Joe Biden took days to condemn the rise in antisemitic attacks, only doing so on Monday.

