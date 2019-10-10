THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is taking issue with The New York Times’ coverage of work by the candidate’s son, Hunter Biden, for a Ukrainian company that’s part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

At issue is a Wednesday piece by author Peter Schweizer, “What Hunter Biden Did Was Legal — And That’s the Problem,” which raised questions over the role of Hunter Biden, in Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company from which he once drew at $50,000 monthly salary.

“Are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks that accompany it?” Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield wrote. “We submit that the Times should publicly answer for these failures in reporting on this pressing issue fairly, accurately, and in a way that prioritized truth and judiciousness over sensationalism, as well as why, after the glaring mistakes of 2016, the Times has again given an underhanded hack the validation of its platform.”

The Schweizer column argues former Vice President Biden, a leading 2020 Democrat, engaged in “self-dealing” when he pressured the president of Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating the company his son worked with.