Far-left American President Joe Biden reportedly referred to genocidal communist dictator Xi Jinping of China as a “dictator” during a fundraiser on Tuesday, a far cry from Biden’s regular boasting of having traveled alongside Xi more “than any other world leader.” Biden made the remark as addressing the embarrassing situation involving a Chinese surveillance vessel, later identified as a balloon, that traversed the continental United States in January, reportedly collecting information from critical American military sites before Biden gave the military an order to shoot it down in the Atlantic Ocean. At the event on Tuesday, Biden claimed the balloon was carrying “two box cars full of spy equipment,” reportedly failing to address why he did not order the vessel shot down sooner if that was the case. Biden’s comment follows the return of Secretary of State Antony Blinken from Beijing, where he met with Xi and several other senior leaders. Blinken had described the balloon incident as “closed” in an interview on Monday.

