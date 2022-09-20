Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called out President Joe Biden for continuing to kick out members of the military who are unvaccinated even though Biden considers the coronavirus pandemic “over.”

In a CBS News 60 Minutes interview, Biden said the pandemic is “over.”

“The pandemic is over,” Biden declared, before adding, “We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over.”

Pompeo, an Army veteran, tweeted, “Biden now says ‘the pandemic is over’ as he’s kicking tens of thousands of healthy soldiers out of the military with his COVID vaccine mandate.”

“These soldiers should be reinstated immediately,” he added.

The Pentagon is poised to expel tens of thousands of troops who have not complied with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s vaccine mandate, issued in August 2021.

