BREITBART:

President Biden stated that the Second Amendment is “not absolute,” then segued into a gun control push that included at least eight different gun law proposals.

Here are a list of Biden’s proposed gun controls:

Ban “Assault Weapons” Ban ‘high capacity” magazines. If banning is not possible, then raise purchase age for AR-15s and similar rifles to 21 “Strengthen background checks” “Enact [a] safe storage law” “red flag law” “Repeal the immunity of gun manufacturers from liability.” Address the mental health crisis

Biden elaborated on the “assault weapons” ban proposal, saying that the previous ban (1994-2004) specifically banned “nine categories of semiautomatic weapons, like AK-47s and AR-15s.”

He added, “We should limit how many rounds a weapon can hold? Why in God’s name should an ordinary citizen be able to purchase an ‘assault weapon’ that holds 30 rounds magazines that let mass shooters fire hundreds of bullets in a matter of minutes?”

Biden said background checks should be expanded, and this has long been a Democrat goal. They want to expand checks on retail sales so as to include private sales. Biden did not mention that such an expansion would have have stopped the vast majority of high-profile mass shooters during the past 15 years, as nearly every one of those shooters got their guns by passing a background check at retail.

