Biden Cabinet secretaries facing audit for going ‘AWOL’ and abusing work from home policies: Top Republican Joni Ernst demands answers after Lloyd Austin ‘disappeared’ for a week

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is demanding an audit into every Cabinet secretary’s work from home schedule after Biden’s Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization raised questions about the administration’s work from home policies.

The defense secretary was released from the hospital on Monday after 15 days of recovery after a surgery for prostate cancer on December 22.

After he was admitted to the hospital due to complications on January 1, he didn’t tell President Biden of his whereabouts until three days later.

It also came to light that the president wasn’t aware that Austin was under general anesthesia during the initial surgery and Austin’s staff believed he was simply working from home the week of the procedure.

Now, Ernst is raising questions about the frequency of Cabinet heads working from home after Austin went ‘AWOL’ for days.

She wrote a letter to OMB Director Shalanda Young on Tuesday first obtained by DailyMail.com asking about the ‘frequency’ of Austin’s work from home schedule.

‘Is Secretary Austin working from home so frequently that he can disappear into the hospital for an entire week to undergo invasive surgery, and folks simply just think he’s working from home again?’ she inquired.

