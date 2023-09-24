Biden butchers LL Cool J’s name before referring to rapper as ‘boy’ in train-wreck speech to Congressional Black Caucus in DC

President Joe Biden referred to legendary rapper LL Cool J as a ‘boy’ after mispronouncing his name at the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday night in yet another butchered speech.LL Cool J and MC Lyte received Phoenix Awards for their musical contributions at the annual ceremony in Washington DC.While on stage, Biden, 80, said: ‘Two of the great artists of our time representing ground-breaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…’ – as the audience laughed at his latest gaffe over the rapper’s name.Biden then added: ‘By the way that boy – that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.’The footage of his speech was quickly re-posted by right-wing RNC Research on social media where commentators swiftly pointed out that referring to African Americans as ‘boy’ is widely considered a derogative term.

READ MORE