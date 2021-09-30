Breitbart

Both cheers (from Dem side) and boos (from GOP side) as @potus introduced at Nationals ballpark at Congressional ballgame. pic.twitter.com/40RZvPH5hj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 29, 2021

President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to attend the Congressional baseball game on Wednesday night, even as his $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill hangs in balance. Republicans could be heard audibly booing in the stadium while Democrats cheered as the president arrived at Nationals Stadium. The annual game played by members of Congress is traditionally attended by staff of both parties. Biden entered the stadium during the second inning with the racing president mascots and embraced Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The president handed out ice cream bars during the game with the presidential seal. Prior to the game, Biden met with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office to discuss the future of his agenda. Pelosi scheduled a vote on the president’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure package for Thursday, even though the far-left wing of the Democrat party has threatened to boycott if it isn’t accompanied by a $3.5 trillion entitlement and tax hike package.

