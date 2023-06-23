Steadfast Daily

BIDEN: "I've committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RTePcYFOpk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

President Joe Biden made a puzzling statement during his recent visit to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, causing confusion among attendees and raising questions about his grasp of time and current events. The president claimed that his administration would have conserved 30% of all lands and waters under U.S. jurisdiction by the year 2020, a deadline that had already passed three years prior to his presidency. “And maybe most important, I’ve committed to – by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impact,” Biden told those gathered at the preserve. The apparent gaffe occurred while President Biden was joined by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, as they discussed their commitment to environmental conservation and reducing emissions to combat climate change. Biden’s statement, which seemed to suggest an achievement that occurred before he even took office, left those present perplexed.

