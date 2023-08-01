Biden blocks federal funds from schools with archery and hunting programs

The Department of Education is withholding federal funding from hunting and archery programs in schools, citing a bipartisan law passed last year that tightened restrictions around gun purchases in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Texas.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, requires the department to withhold certain grant funds from archery and hunting programs in schools, according to Fox News.

“The prohibition went into effect immediately on June 25, 2022, and applies to all existing and future awards under all ESEA programs,” the department told the outlet. “The department is administering the bipartisan law as written by Congress.”

The specific provision in the act was an amendment to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that prohibits federal funds from going to programs that “provide to any person a dangerous weapon or training in the use of a dangerous weapon.”

Tommy Floyd, the president of the National Archery in the Schools Program, lamented the new restrictions.

“It’s a negative for children,” Floyd told Fox News. “As a former educator of 30-plus years, I was always trying to find a way to engage students. In many communities, it’s a shooting sport, and the skills from shooting sports, that help young people grow to be responsible adults. They also benefit from relationships with role models.”

