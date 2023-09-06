Biden blasted for walking out before end of Medal of Honor ceremony: ‘Lack of respect’

Biden abruptly walks out of the Medal of Honor ceremony, even before the closing benediction pic.twitter.com/Ck0i8EIf8Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2023

President Biden was accused of being disrespectful after he quickly exited the East Room of the White House before the conclusion of a Medal of Honor ceremony honoring a Vietnam War veteran on Tuesday. Biden, 80, abruptly left the ceremony after fastening the nation’s highest military decoration around the neck of retired Army Capt. Larry Taylor, 81, before the closing benediction was read by Chaplain Brig. Gen. William Green Jr.Military veterans slammed Biden afterward, arguing that the commander-in-chief showed a startling lack of respect.

“Pardon my French…But what a f—ing idiot. The continuous lack of respect Biden has for anyone is appalling. Hawaii, Service members, active shooter victims, the list goes on,” former Navy SEAL and podcast host Shawn Ryan tweeted after the president’s hasty exit.“At least he didn’t check his watch this time,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas), an Army veteran, snarked on X, formerly known as Twitter.Joe Biden

READ MORE