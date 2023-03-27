Independent Journal Review

President Joe Biden is facing criticism for how he kicked off an event hours after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. During an event at the White House on Monday, Biden said, “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s ice cream—chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs! You think I’m kidding? I’m not!” Watch the video below:

BIDEN: "I eat Jeni's ice cream—chocolate chip…I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs! You think I'm kidding? I'm not!" pic.twitter.com/qRDI72T1zM March 27, 2023

He went on, “If I were allowed to take you upstairs, I got a whole freezer of Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream.” “You know, it’s pretty dull when you’ve been in public life as long as I have and you’re known for two things: chocolate chip ice cream, and Ray-Ban sunglasses, but what the hell,” he added drawing laughs from the crowd. His comments come hours after a shooter killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee

