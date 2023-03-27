Biden Blasted for Starting WH Event By Talking About Ice Cream Hours After Nashville School Shooting

Savage Premium Subscription

Independent Journal Review

President Joe Biden is facing criticism for how he kicked off an event hours after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. During an event at the White House on Monday, Biden said, “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s ice cream—chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs! You think I’m kidding? I’m not!” Watch the video below:

He went on, “If I were allowed to take you upstairs, I got a whole freezer of Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream.” “You know, it’s pretty dull when you’ve been in public life as long as I have and you’re known for two things: chocolate chip ice cream, and Ray-Ban sunglasses, but what the hell,” he added drawing laughs from the crowd. His comments come hours after a shooter killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee

Read More

You may like these posts