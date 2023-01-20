President Joe Biden blamed the latest storms in California on climate change while visiting the damaged Golden State on Thursday.

Though California has been through a series of droughts and wildfires in recent years, during which the left cited climate change as the catalyst, the left now charges that climate change helped cause the rainstorms in recent weeks that led to mudslides and flooding in certain areas. The president said as much during his visit to the Seacliff State Beach along the Santa Cruz coastline on Thursday.

“If anybody doubts that the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep during the last couple of years,” Biden said.

The president said this while traveling with Deanne Criswell, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), after arriving south of San Francisco where he was greeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

READ MORE