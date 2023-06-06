Breitbart

President Joe Biden blamed Russia for the attack of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline last September, despite his administration receiving intelligence three months earlier that Ukrainian forces planned to conduct such an attack. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported, based on Pentagon documents allegedly leaked onto Discord, that a European nation briefed the Biden administration that “the Ukrainian military had planned a covert attack on the undersea network using a small team of divers who reported directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.” The Post reported, “Details about the plan, which have not been previously reported, were collected by a European intelligence service and shared with the CIA in June 2022. They provide some of the most specific evidence to date linking the government of Ukraine to the eventual attack in the Baltic Sea, which U.S. and Western officials have called a brazen and dangerous act of sabotage on Europe’s energy infrastructure.”

