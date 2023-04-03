Joe Biden has implemented a plan to ban incandescent light bulbs from consumer purchase starting on August 1, 2023, a reversal of a Trump administration policy that allowed Americans to choose what kinds of light bulbs they wanted to buy.

According to Fox News Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year, “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

Fox news reports that Biden’s ban on bulbs his administration deems energy inefficient is part of his larger climate change policy. The mandate bans halogen bulbs leaving consumers to purchase more LED or light-emitting diode lamps.

In April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) adopted the policy that aims to prohibit the retail sale and purchase of incandescent light bulbs and started discouraging the sale at that time.

According to DOE statistics, 47 percent of American households predominantly used LEDs already and have increased LED consumption since 2015. 26 percent reported they had no main type of bulb in their home.

15 percent of households reported they used mostly halogens or incandescent and 12 percent said compact fluorescent (CFL), which were also banned.

