Biden will avoid several battleground states that helped elect him president

Instead he will focus on shoring up Democrats in blue areas

Biden hasn’t been to Arizona, Nevada or Georgia – three states that helped put in the White House – nor is he expected to

Biden’s also not making an additional stops in Wisconsin or Michigan – two other states that helped him get elected president

Obama will be in Arizona and Nevada this week; was in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin over the weekend

Obama and Biden will campaign together in Philadelphia on Saturday

President Joe Biden will avoid several of the battleground states that helped elect him president and, instead, focus on shoring up Democratic-areas in the runup to the November 8 midterm election. The president is battling low approval ratings and voter frustration with the economy where the price of living has gone up as inflation has risen. That has made some Democratic candidates gun-shy about appearing with him. With the election less than a week to go, the White House is weighing where they can best deploy the president in the fight to keep Democrats in control of Congress. But where he is not going is just as notable as where he is going. Of the 14 states with some of the most competitive Senate and governor races, based on ratings from the Cook Political Report, Biden has visited six since Sept. 1, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. Biden hasn’t been to Arizona, Nevada or Georgia – three states that helped put in the White House – nor is he expected to. He’s also not making an additional stops in Wisconsin or Michigan – two other states that helped him get elected president.

