President Joe Biden made a head-scratching remark during a Black History Month event at the White House on Monday when he declared that he was not stupid despite being a “white boy.”

Biden in 2019: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”



Biden today: “I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid.”



What is he trying to say? pic.twitter.com/mtIOHzps21 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 27, 2023

“We hosted a screening because it’s important to say from the White House, for the entire country to hear, history matters. History matters, and black history matters,” Biden told the audience while reflecting on his screening of the movie “Till” earlier this month. “We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know, to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. That’s what great nations do, and we are a great nation.”

Biden then referenced a group of African-American sororities called the “Divine Nine,” saying, “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.”

“I know where the power is … you think I’m joking,” Biden continued. “I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine.”

