Biden asks DEA to downgrade marijuana laws ahead of 2024 election – despite slamming cannabis as a ‘gateway drug’ as recently as 2019!

America’s top health agency has recommended easing restrictions on marijuana, despite rising evidence it can lead to long-term health effects.

In what could be the biggest change in federal drug policy in decades, the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to downgrade cannabis from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III substance.

As a Schedule I controlled substance, marijuana is in the same class as heroin, ecstasy and LSD. Drugs in this class are deemed to have a high likelihood of abuse and no medical uses.

A Schedule III designation would put it in the same category as anabolic steroids, testosterone and ketamine, which are considered to have ‘moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence’.

Despite its classification, 23 states have legalized the drug for recreational use and it is approved for medical use in 38 states, but it is illegal at the federal level no matter its Schedule category.

In order for cannabis to be made legal on the federal level, the DEA would need to completely deschedule the drug, a much more intense process and one that would require recommendations from multiple government agencies and congressional action.

READ MORE