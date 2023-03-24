Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped to near the lowest point of his tenure in office, a poll released Thursday reveals.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted the polling and the results chart fluctuations in voter support for Biden over recent months.

The president notched an approval rating of 38 percent in the poll, after 45 percent said they approved in February and 41 percent in January. His ratings hit their lowest point of his presidency last July, at 36 percent, as the full weight of rising gasoline, food and other costs began to hit U.S. households.

The polling further sets out doubts surround the president’s handling of the national economy and his ability to project authority as he charts the nation’s economic course in an increasingly troubled world marked by inflation and bank failures.

