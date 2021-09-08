More Americans in six critical swing states disapprove of the job President Biden is doing than approve as the administration tries to recover from the bungled military pullout in Afghanistan and a resurgence of COVID cases across the country, according to a new poll.

The president’s approval ratings in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas ​lag behind his disapproval ratings by 10 points or more, a Civiqs survey shows. ​

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won three of the states by narrow margins — Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — ​and former President Donald Trump won the other three by slightly higher margins.

Texas, which Trump won by more than 5 percentage points, has the largest gap in Biden’s ratings at 26 percent.

​​Fifty-nine percent of Lone Star State ​residents disapprove of Biden and only 33 percent approve. ​

